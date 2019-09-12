The Delaware Valley boasts music from Meek Mill and Willie Nelson, and fall favorites like the Scarecrow Festival this weekend.

Candace Bushnell: Is There Still Sex In The City?

The Saturday Club

117 W. Wayne Ave.

Wayne, Pa.

Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

$50 (includes the book)

Author Candace Bushnell used her tumultuous love life and what she learned as a sex columnist in New York City as the source material for the groundbreaking TV show “Sex and The City.” Twenty years later, Bushnell has a new book “Is There Still Sex In The City?” and she’s heading to Wayne to talk about it. Her latest opus expands on the relationship-oriented themes of the show, with the added challenges of dating, love and sex after 50.

Outlaw Music Festival at The Mann

The Mann Center

5201 Parkside Ave.

Friday, Sept. 13, 4 p.m.

$35 – $225

Willie Nelson is coming to the Mann and bringing a few famous friends with him. The veteran rocker and pioneer of “outlaw country,” Nelson has become an American icon, releasing music that incorporates multiple musical genres including jazz, rock and blues throughout his six-decade career. Along the way, the Texas native has become an actor, activist, entrepreneur, and received just about every accolade possible, including induction into the Country Hall Of Fame and nine Grammy Awards. Now 86, Nelson is enjoying his status as outlaw country’s elder statesman, continuing to record and tour. His last album, “Ride Me Back Home” was released in June. He’ll be joined by blues and bluegrass stalwarts Bonnie Raitt and Alison Krauss, along with Gov’t Mule and the Cris Jacobs Band.

View this post on Instagram New York next stop!!!! @iammilanrouge spotted everywhere 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @20kvisuals A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Sep 10, 2019 at 9:32pm PDT

Meek Mill and Future

BB&T Pavilion

1 Harbour Blvd.

Camden, N.J.

Friday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m.

$25 – $140

North Philly’s own Meek Mill used his own travails through the criminal justice system to advocate change for others, forever altering the course of his career. He’s also continuing to evolve as a hip-hop artist, releasing his last CD, 2018’s “Championships“ on his own imprint, Dream Chasers Records. He re-launched the label, with Jay Z’s Roc Nation, earlier this year. He’ll be co-headlining with Future, the prolific Atlanta-based rapper who released his sixth full-length album “The Wizard” and EP “Save Me” this year. Future also won his first Grammy for “King’s Dead” — his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, James Blake and Jay Rock on the “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Opera On The Mall: La Bohème

Independence National Historic Park

143 S. 3rd St.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.

Free, with registration

The beloved Puccini opera will be performed for free on the Mall this weekend as the first official performance of Opera Philadelphia’s O19 festival. Food trucks, a family fun zone, a photobooth and video interviews with members of the cast will be part of the pre-performance festivities that start at 5:30 p.m.

Viva Mexico Fest 2019

Market Street between 9th and 10th streets

Wilmington, Del.

Sunday, Sept. 15; 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Ernest and Scott Taproom is throwing a block party on Wilmington’s Market Street to celebrate the 209th anniversary of Mexico’s independence from Spain. It will include food and drink for purchase, with both a margarita bar and a mojito bar, for those 21 and older. Aside from that, it is an all-ages event with activities for families and kids. Live musical performances from Joe Veras, Alacranes Musical, Hijos de Barron and more will punctuate the celebration.

The Politics of Rhetoric

The Print Center

1614 Latimer St.

Friday, Sept. 13 – Saturday, Nov. 16

Free

A new exhibit focuses on the ways we experience bias through language. Artists Keris Salmon, Didier Williams, Sharon Hayes, Sarah McEneaney, Bethany Collins and María Verónica San Martín used various forms of media, including audiotapes, newspapers, plantation records and public and private archives, to show just how much implicit bias is communicated through texts we commonly encounter. The artists present their works in a variety of disciplines, including painting, performance art, video, print and photography.

40th Annual Scarecrow Festival

Peddler’s Village

2400 Street Rd.

New Hope, Pa.

Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Free, food and drink for purchase

The 40th annual two-day celebration is a rite of fall in Peddler’s Village. It includes scarecrows in the village created by members of the community on display until Sunday, Oct. 27, pumpkin painting, pony rides, face painting, live music and a traditional scarecrow-making workshop, which you can join for a fee. Food and drink available for purchase.

Constitution Day

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St.

Tuesday, Sept.. 17, 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Free

As you are probably aware, the U.S. Constitution was signed in Philadelphia. So it’s only right that the day is commemorated at the National Constitution Center with a full schedule of special events. A flag-raising ceremony, a Constitution birthday party with a Constitution shaped cake, and a special naturalization ceremony honor the set of principles that our nation was founded upon. Panels and other programming are part of the day’s program, which includes a special appearance by Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who will talk about his work on the nation’s highest court.

Museum admission is free all day, but call 215-409-6800 to make a reservation.

Center City Restaurant Week

Sunday, Sept. 15 – Friday, Sept. 27

Various locations

$20 – $35

Six new restaurants join the fall edition of Center City Restaurant Week, which features discounted prices on three-course lunches and dinners offered by 120 participating restaurants. Some of the restaurants have created signature cocktails, utilizing Maker’s Mark whiskey and Haku vodka, at a separate cost, as well. Parking for under $9 is available at participating Center City locations, with restaurant voucher.

33rd Annual Antique Auto Show

200 Kings Highway

Haddonfield, N.J.

Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free

South Jersey loves its classic cars. This weekend, they’ll be on display in Haddonfield for the 33rd annual Antique Auto Show. King’s Highway will shut down, from Haddon Avenue to the PATCO station, to showcase more than 200 classic and antique cars, some dating back to the 1900s. Sponsored by the Ankokas region of the Antique Automobile Club of America, the cars will be judged in 18 classes. There will be music, and food and drink available for purchase.