Organizer refuses to dismantle smaller housing-protest camp targeting PHA

Residents of a small homelessness-protest camp set up across from Philadelphia Housing Authority’s headquarters in North Philadelphia say they will remain at the site despite an order to leave by Friday morning.

Some 15 to 20 people are living in tents on a vacant lot owned by PHA at 21st Street and Ridge Avenue. They have targeted the federal agency for inaction on the city’s housing crisis, which includes more than 5,000 individuals experiencing homelessness and 47,000 people on a waiting list for subsidized housing.

“Obviously, it looks horrible, for people to sleep in tents under their $45 million headquarters that they built compliments of the taxpayer,” organizer Jennifer Bennetch said at a press conference Wednesday at the site.

A larger, more high-profile encampment at a city ballfield on Benjamin Franklin Parkway also faces an eviction notice for Friday morning.

“We understand that on the Parkway that is a space that is utilized,” Bennetch said. “This lot has sat empty since PHA seized it through eminent domain and knocked down the Black-owned motorcycle club that was here. It’s vacant. It’s dark.”

Bennetch said PHA officials told her the protesters would be charged with criminal trespass if they did not leave the site by 9 a.m. Friday.

The group plans to start picketing the home of Kelvin Jeremiah, CEO of the housing authority, until he meets with them in person.

“We will move to his house if we have to,” Bennetch said. “We’re going to be at his house every day. And this isn’t about violence. This is about being tired of being kicked around. Being tired of [PHA’s] refusal to answer questions and be accountable for these tax dollars.”

PHA has offered to meet with the camp’s residents virtually because of COVID-19. But Bennetch said people who are experiencing homelessness don’t have access to computers. She offered to meet outdoors in a socially distanced setting.