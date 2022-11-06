A wise man once said to me that there’s a difference between motivation and determination. Motivation is temporary — it’s created from a spark of inspiration, but once that spark flees, so will that initial motivation. Determination, on the other hand, is the strength to carry on the purpose of that initial spark and see it through to your desired goal, despite opposition.

Four years ago, I was a senior at Central High School and an eager 18-year-old, ready to embark on her first election: the pivotal 2018 midterm election that is. My seventh-period social science teacher constantly reminded my class of the importance of not only registering to vote, but also getting out to make an educated vote in every election. I remember thinking that he was almost preaching to the choir — of course people my age were motivated to get out to vote in these elections. We witnessed the crucial role Pennsylvania played in electing Donald Trump as president and experienced the consequences of having him as our commander in chief. At the time, I understood that there would be about four more elections until I could finally cast a ballot to vote Trump out of office, but that was my motivation to vote. Honestly, that was a selling point for many people.

The sheer fear alone of having anybody remotely associated with Trump’s ideals or antics was enough to motivate people to register to vote in record numbers. It was also a selling point for many politicians at the time, which served as the catalyst for the 2018 midterm election “blue wave” followed in 2020 by the highest voter turnout amongst Philadelphians in the last 25 years.

By 2020, I was still motivated to get Trump out of office, but the pandemic truly challenged my perspective.

The pandemic paused the day-to-day operations of my life as a college student and forced me to truly analyze the state of my relationships, health, money, and country.