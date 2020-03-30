Online learning resources you may have missed

This article originally appeared on The Notebook.

Updated Saturday, March 28

The Notebook is collecting online learning resources that teachers and parents may not know about. We plan to update the list as we become aware of more worthwhile resources – with your help.

Draw the Lines PA, devised by the Committee of Seventy, was designed as an online teaching tool about elections and gerrymandering. Since the coronavirus outbreak has closed schools, the Committee of Seventy has created a new activity packet for teachers and professors to make it easier to use. They are available for classroom Zoom sessions and are now hosting webinars for interested educators. Draw the Lines meets Pennsylvania’s new mandate for civics education.

The educational services organization Foundations Inc. has curated and vetted a series of online sites, broken down by area of study. There are links to virtual field trips, artists leading doodle sessions, and suggestions for physical activity, as well as more traditional sources of reading and math lessons.