On trails and in wetlands, conflict continues over driving in Pinelands

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

The sandy shore of Cedar Lake, a former quarry in Gloucester County, is rutted with tire marks from jeeps, dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles, and dotted with piles of trash left by the off-road vehicle drivers who apparently don’t know or care that they have been whooping it up in a state-run Wildlife Management Area.

The 359-acre site would be an ideal location for hiking, fishing, birdwatching, or other nonmotorized outdoor recreation if it were properly managed, conservationists say, but instead it is one of many locations in New Jersey’s Pinelands now being damaged by off-road vehicle use.

The lake and its surroundings highlight a long-running fight between drivers of off-road vehicles, who fiercely resist any attempt to restrict where they can go in the vast South Jersey forests, and conservationists, who say sensitive habitat is being destroyed and their enjoyment of the outdoors is spoiled by the motorized users.

Despite years of acrimony between the two sides, and several attempts by interest groups to reach an accommodation, Pinelands users on both sides say there is still no clear state policy on where the drivers can and cannot go.

DEP’s last plan went nowhere

The last attempt by the Department of Environmental Protection to restrict vehicle access to Wharton State Forest, its Motorized Access Plan, was withdrawn only a week after its publication in 2015 amid a storm of protest by the drivers. The forest, which at some 123,000 acres is the largest tract in the state park system, is especially popular for off-roading.

In 2017, the Pinelands Commission approved a map by the U.S. Geological Survey showing which Pinelands roads were accessible by the drivers, but the DEP never adopted the plan.

And in October last year, a plan to protect the interests of both motorized and nonmotorized users was presented to the DEP by the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, and the East Coast Enduro Association, which runs off-road motorcycle events in the Pinelands. That plan called on the DEP to create a “clear policy statement” on motorized vehicle use and recreation in the area.

Now, with COVID-19 restrictions boosting demand for outdoor recreation, off-road vehicle use in the Pinelands is at least as popular as it has ever been, and its opponents say the DEP is doing little to prevent the continuing destruction of a fragile natural asset.

“We are experiencing multiple, systemic, institutional failures,” said Jason Howell, a public lands advocate at the Pinelands Preservation Alliance, an environmental group that has long pressed for stronger regulation of recreation in the area. “There isn’t an on-the-ground appreciation of what’s happening in our public lands. Our government seems unable and unwilling to respond in a meaningful way.”

Park police, conservation officers outnumbered

Howell and other conservationists say state park police and conservation officers are heavily outnumbered by drivers; rarely issue tickets for driving in areas where the vehicles are not legally permitted, and may not even know where the drivers can legally take their vehicles because land-use rules are so unclear.

Al Horner, a photographer who has long advocated for tighter restrictions on motorized vehicle use in the Pinelands, said abuse of the forests has been worsened by supporters of President Donald Trump who seem to use their allegiance as a license to drive wherever they want.

“Today’s political situation nationally has emboldened these people,” Horner said in an interview outside a gun club recently. “They are not afraid of anyone. You see them flying around with the big flags flying off the trucks. They know nothing is going to happen because the parks police are inadequate, and they go and do what they want to do.”

Some off-roaders come from surrounding states where restrictions on their vehicles are stronger, and where it’s harder for them to engage in the “anything-goes” approach to off-road driving that they can find in the Pinelands, Horner said.

Horner called on Nov. 10 for the resignation of Ray Bukowski, the DEP’s assistant commissioner for Natural and Historic Resources, who heads management of publicly owned tracts of the Pinelands, for failing to protect the Pinelands from off-road drivers.