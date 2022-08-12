For those in New Jersey still dealing with a lingering odor in the air from last night, officials say it could stick around a bit longer, but it’s not thought to be dangerous.

Our news partner 6abc reports, After receiving numerous 911 calls of an odor Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews discovered a truck at the TA Truck Service Area on the 100 block of Berkley Road in near Paulsboro expelling fumes from its tanker.

It gave off what’s been described as a “rotten egg smell” leading to complaints coming in from neighboring counties as far as Buena Vista Township in Atlantic County.

During a news conference Thursday, Environmental Protection Agency On-Scene Coordinator Dwayne Harrington says there shouldn’t be any long-term environmental concerns and low exposures to the gas shouldn’t be worrisome.

“In a high concentration, it would be a very different type of exposure, a very different type of hazard, but not at these levels.”

East Greenwich Police Department Chief Matthew Brenner says the investigation is still ongoing.

“Nothing in the investigation has revealed that there was something suspicious in nature as to the location or how long it had been parked there,” Brenner said.

Brenner says several businesses near the tanker were evacuated. The tanker is designed to expel fumes when temperatures reach a certain level.