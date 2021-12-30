Despite that opposition, PGW actively assisted legislators in Harrisburg in their efforts to craft Senate Bill 275. Put simply, PGW deliberately aided an ongoing legislative effort to directly subvert the authority of the very municipality that owns the company. Though it appears that the individual at the center of PGW’s efforts to support this legislation is set to retire on January 1, 2022, the damage done by PGW will extend far into the future and requires fundamental change within the company’s leadership ranks. As such, all responsible PGW executives must resign immediately including the President and Chief Executive Officer, Seth Shapiro.

The proponents of the bill PGW supported, argue that it provides greater choice to Pennsylvanians. But as the city leaders who opposed it know, this legislation is nothing more than another attempt by the oil and gas industry to deepen our reliance on fossil fuels. PennFuture has testified that the bill is unconstitutional under Pennsylvania law. Clean Air Council noted that it is part of a broader effort by the fracked gas industry to strip cities of the basic freedom to update building codes and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Philadelphia is actively working to reduce emissions and has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The recent release of the PGW Business Diversification Study makes clear that PGW is not equipped to help Philadelphia in this effort as it is currently constructed. Despite its estimated one-fifth contribution to the city’s carbon emissions, the study shows how much work remains and further underscores the critical need to examine PGW’s future and its use of natural gas. Unfortunately, PGW’s actions and comments related to SB 275 undercut the city’s ability to envision a future that is carbon neutral.

Despite any statements to the contrary, PGW executives actively supported SB 275. In a statement to WHYY, PGW went so far as to say that “natural gas will continue to be an essential tool toward carbon reduction.” This flies in the face of PGW’s outsized contribution to Philadelphia’s total carbon emissions and fails to account for the role played by oil and gas systems in methane emissions in the United States. Rather than embrace diversification and help Philadelphia reduce emissions, PGW is doubling down on fossil fuels and working with insiders in the fossil fuel industry to damage the credibility of those in municipal government who are working hard to prevent the most calamitous effects of climate change.