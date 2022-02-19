Officials: Former principal accused of sexually assaulting student at Delco elementary school

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Delaware County officials have announced the arrest of a former principal who is accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Police say 43-year-old Jonathan Wisneski, former principal at Primos Elementary in Clifton Heights, assaulted the student when he was principal at the school. He left the school in 2018.

“Did some forensic interviews of a victim, and with these, we are now bringing charges against Mr. Wisneski,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt.

Before he was a principal, Wisneski was a teacher in the Upper Darby School District.

His most recent employer is Devereux CARES (Center for Autism Research & Educational Services) in Downingtown, Pa.

A spokesman for the company says he was placed on leave Friday after learning of the charges.

The superintendent of the Upper Darby School District says allegations were made four years ago.

A forensic expert who interviewed another child also came forward with similar allegations.

“It’s sickening, my son is non-verbal, and I don’t know if he was ever in the situation alone,” added mother Jessica Stromberg, whose autistic son was 8-years-old when Wisneski was the principal at Primos Elementary.

Stromberg says she was suspicious when the school district suddenly got rid of Wisneski and replaced him with someone else.

“It’s almost like it’s hush-hush. It was swept under the rug,” she said.

The incident happened before Dr. Daniel McGarry was named Superintendent of the School District.

“It’s unfortunate when you’re given an opportunity to work with children that anybody would take this for granted. I’m kind of heartbroken to be here today for those kids or anybody that’s been involved in this situation,” said McGarry.