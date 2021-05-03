Depending on the route, it takes more than five hours to drive from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia. Now imagine making that trip on a bicycle. Over the weekend, a group of 25 riders attempted to do just that.

The rules of the Crush the Commonwealth ride are simple, yet extreme: Meet at Point State Park in Pittsburgh, be there for a 5 a.m. start, and then “ride yer damn bike.”

Since 2005, the annual 380.3-mile ride has taken cyclists from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia in odd years and back the other direction in even ones. The 2020 event was canceled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, so there was a just-let-me-pedal mentality amongst the riders this year.

“I’m going to go do it — even if it takes me all weekend,” said Ronald Anderson, an endurance cyclist and one of several riders who agreed to share dispatches from the journey with Keystone Crossroads, starting on Friday morning.

“4:57 am. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Point State Park. We’re under the interstate bridge. We’ve got a good 25 riders rolling around here. Ready to go. Crush the Commonwealth 2021. No rain, that’s a plus. Fair temperatures. Lots of nervous energy around here. Everybody ready to go.”

This is Anderson’s second CTC ride. In 2014, he completed it in 49 hours. The recently retired UPS driver from Trenton, New Jersey, reported that this year, he’s keeping his plans fluid because he hasn’t been training consistently.

“It’s a beautiful way to see the state,” said Rachel Weaver, an avid cyclist from Pittsburgh who is also on her second CTC attempt. “It’s stunning … Going through the mountains around Somerset, the abandoned turnpike tunnel is very fun.”

Cyclists ride along the crushed limestone of the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP). They pass through small towns along PennDot Bicycle route S. They traverse along the eerie abandoned Pennsylvania Turnpike near Breezewood before climbing over the Allegheny Mountain Range. They refuel and shelter or sleep at too many Sheetz locations to keep track of.

“I wasn’t entirely sure if I was going to do it until about two and a half weeks ago,” said Cris Forelli, who is originally from Honesdale and now lives in Pittsburgh and started cycling during the pandemic as a distraction from being unemployed. “I hope my bike survives, but I’m super excited for it.”

Those fair temperatures that Anderson referred to at 4:57 a.m. Friday did not last.

“I’m coming into the outskirts of Somerset now in a chilly, steady rain. Delightful. The next 40 miles from Somerset, New Bedford are probably the hardest on the route.”

One of the most difficult stretches is along the GAP, where the trail is level and there is no coasting to spare tired legs. If it’s even a little wet, it can feel like pedaling through peanut butter, which is what Weaver experienced.

“I am at mile 105 in Rockwood. I’m getting off the GAP and onto real roads. Got hailed on twice in the last five miles, 10 miles, rained on, winds. It’s been a little bit miserable. There’s a Sheetz coming up at mile 116. I’m looking forward to some cheeseburgers when I get there.”