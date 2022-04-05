In one month, one of the nation’s strictest plastic bag bans will go into effect.

Beginning May 4, stores in New Jersey will no longer be allowed to provide or sell single-use plastic carryout bags or polystyrene foam containers (known widely by its brand name “Styrofoam”).

The law also prohibits stores from providing single-use paper bags, in a move lawmakers said would save energy and reduce harmful emissions.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the measure in November 2020, giving stores and consumers a year and a half to prepare.

Lawmakers and advocates said the ban was needed in order to reel in pollution.

In 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency reported that 4.2 million tons of plastic bags were generated in the U.S. and only 10% of plastic bags were recycled.

Marine wildlife has especially been impacted.

“It takes a very long time to decompose…it just takes hundreds of years. But once they’re in the water, it’s sort of like it decomposes faster than a landfill, for example, but it turns into microplastics…that are then consumed by our wildlife,” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, director of the Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter.

Speaking on WHYY’s “Radio Times” on Monday, Ramos-Busot argued that it’s more challenging to recycle single-use plastic bags than other forms of plastic.

“What makes [plastic bags] even worse than just your regular plastic is that they are non-recyclable, you cannot recycle them. They’re single use,” Ramos-Busot said. “And when you’re trying to recycle other types of plastics, and you have contamination with these plastic bags, that essentially ruins your entire batch of recyclable plastics.”

“Additionally, it sort of ruins the machinery for recycling. So they’re incredibly polluting for the environment. But they’re also damaging for our recycling infrastructure,” Ramos-Busot said.