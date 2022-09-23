Gov. Phil Murphy vetoes bill eliminating ‘unnecessary’ teaching certification

Groups like the New Jersey Education Association had called on state leaders to eliminate the requirement for many years.

“Gov. Murphy’s conditional veto … preserves the core objective we have sought for six years — the elimination of edTPA as a requirement for teacher certification in New Jersey,” said NJEA officers, President Sean Spiller, Vice-President Steve Beatty, and Secretary-Treasurer Petal Robertson, in a joint statement.

“EdTPA is a costly, discriminatory, and unnecessary obstacle to teacher certification at a time when New Jersey schools are in dire need of qualified teachers. Eliminating it is a victory for all future educators who will not be saddled with a requirement that enriches [assessment firm] Pearson but does nothing to benefit New Jersey’s public school students.”

Gene Lepore, executive director of the New Jersey Association of State Colleges and Universities echoed the NJEA.

“We are pleased to see that the Governor’s recommendations preserve the autonomy of the colleges and universities to assess the performance of their teacher candidates. This is a process they engage in on an ongoing basis through classroom observations and as required by accreditation bodies. This legislation will simply eliminate an additional mandate that is costly and burdensome,” Lepore said.

Eliminating edTPA is just one of several initiatives to expand the pool of eligible teachers in New Jersey.

Last year, some lawmakers had hoped to pass legislation that would have ended the state’s residency requirement for public school employees.