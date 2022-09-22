However, there is less consensus over elementary schools teaching health and sex education, with 46% of New Jerseyans in favor of the idea and 51% against it.

“This issue has obviously become a flashpoint as we get towards the midterms. But really, in these numbers, we see that those who are the most vocal in New Jersey are not necessarily reflecting the majority of residents or even parents’ views,” said Ashley Koning, executive director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling.

Koning noted that her organization mostly asked survey participants closed-ended questions over the phone, so there isn’t much feedback on why people responded how they did.

“We asked about whether they favor or oppose teaching sex education classes in elementary school, middle school, and in high school,” Koning said. “We asked about standardization of the curriculum across New Jersey versus districts creating their own curriculum. And we asked about parental choice — the ability for parents to opt their child out of these classes.”

She also said that questions about support for “age-appropriate” material didn’t seem to sway people in responses.

“A lot of public opinion polling is up to the interpretation of the respondent and what’s at the top of their mind when we asked them about it,” Koning said.