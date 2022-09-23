Assemblywoman Michele Matsikoudis (R-Morris) shared why she supported the measure.

“I have three children, one of them went through the disability program, she was special needs,” Matsikoudis said. “As her mom, [I] partnered with the school, with our local churches, with our school counselors … and I don’t take full credit for why she has been successful. I said that it was a group effort.”

“When I look at this piece of legislation, I absolutely love it. And I think it is going to help so many children, and it’ll give them a stronger fighting chance than they may have had,” Matsikoudis said.

The committee also advanced a bill that supporters said would modernize expectations for school guidance counselors, and establish a state school counselor liaison.

Colleges and Universities that offer school counselor certifications would be required to train candidates on social and emotional learning programming, among other changes outlined in the bill.

“When you were with your school counselor, think about that experience, and how much better it would have been if we armed them with the tools and resources that they went to school and paid for their education to do,” said Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-Hudson), the legislation’s sponsor.

It comes as schools around the country grapple with student mental health in the wake of mass school shootings and after the coronavirus pandemic isolated students from their peers.