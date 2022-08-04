Gov. Murphy signs law extending expanded outdoor dining rules

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Wednesday that extends outdoor dining permissions that were initially authorized due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first year of the pandemic, when New Jersey rolled back restrictions and allowed restaurants to offer outdoor dining, the state enacted temporary regulations allowing dining establishments to use tents, canopies, umbrellas, tables, chairs, and other equipment for outdoor seating.

Those regulations were set to expire in November, but Murphy’s action has extended them until 2024.

“What was born out of necessity to help ensure the survival of wonderful local restaurants … we are now continuing out of the recognition of the way it has positively changed both the hospitality industry and the lives of our communities,” Murphy said at Wednesday’s signing, which took place outside a local pizza restaurant in East Rutherford.