N.J. coronavirus vaccination call center goes live
A hotline set up to answer questions about New Jersey’s coronavirus vaccination process went live Monday.
The phone number for the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is 855-568-0545.
An automated message said agents were available Monday to answer questions and help people pre-register for the shot. The state is encouraging people to “pre-register” for the vaccine by filling out a form with relevant information, which the state will use to notify them when they become eligible for the vaccine.
But the message added that live agents would not be available until later this week to help people book vaccination appointments.
The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is experiencing “higher than expected call volumes,” the message said.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli announced the creation of the call center last week as a way to help New Jersey residents, workers, and students navigate the vaccination process.
The center’s automated message, which also had an option for Spanish-speakers, directed callers to the state’s coronavirus vaccine website for the most up-to-date information.
New Jersey has administered more than 550,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far.
