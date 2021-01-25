N.J. coronavirus vaccination call center goes live

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

A hotline set up to answer questions about New Jersey’s coronavirus vaccination process went live Monday.

The phone number for the state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is 855-568-0545.

An automated message said agents were available Monday to answer questions and help people pre-register for the shot. The state is encouraging people to “pre-register” for the vaccine by filling out a form with relevant information, which the state will use to notify them when they become eligible for the vaccine.