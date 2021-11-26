NFL puts core strengthening program of Delaware therapists in its playbook

The therapists focus on the bands of muscles – the core sling – that stretch diagonally from ribs to thighs. The rotational exercises could loosely be called planks with a twist. Their clients are everybody people with injuries to amateur athletes who compete in tennis, flag football or other sports

Catania acknowledges the exercises are arduous — his wife reminds him all the time after she performs some — but says clients and even his spouse find them effective and worthwhile.

“Once they experience it and feel the difference and see how it can help them, the buy-in comes,’’ Catania said. “But it is hard.”

The innovative sling screening and exercise program is also getting national notice.

The work of Catania and Ross was recently featured in the Journal of Sport Rehabilitation. That article caught the attention of the National Football League, the most popular sports league in America. The NFL invited the pair to make a virtual presentation this spring at a symposium for its therapists and trainers.

Afterward the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, two of the league’s better teams, sought out more information so they could incorporate the program in their training and therapy regimens.

University of Delaware graduate Jon Hernandez, who was taught by Catania at UD, is a therapist for the Rams. Hernandez said he had already sprinkled in some of the concepts with the team but after the symposium, began using them more.

“A third of the team to half of them has some sort of iteration of this program, whether it be in training camp, in-season or out of season,’’ Hernandez told WHYY News.

Catania “does a good job of really making it concise and succinct,” he said. “It’s not just theory. He can say, ‘I’ve done it on this player and gotten this result.’ And I think that really resonates with clinicians and practitioners when you can apply it in practice.”

Hernandez says one Rams’ devotee is starting linebacker Troy Reeder, who grew up in Delaware and starred at Salesianum School in Wilmington and at UD after transferring from Penn State.