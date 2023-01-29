NFC title game a Philly reunion for 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans

DeMeco Ryans’ influence on the NFC championship runs through both locker rooms.

Ryans finished his playing career as a linebacker for Philadelphia, earning the nickname “Mufasa” (from “The Lion King”) for the leadership skills that he taught the handful of teammates still on the Eagles that have been carried forward to today.

Ryans transitioned to coaching and has been the defensive coordinator the past two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, where he has helped scheme the NFL’s stingiest defense.

The two teams meet Sunday — the 49ers (15-4) at the Eagles (15-3) — with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line.

“He’s just a natural leader,” said Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who was a rookie in Ryans’ first season in Philadelphia in 2012 and was his teammate for four years. “Playing with DeMeco taught me a lot … about how to be a pro, how to approach things. DeMeco is always one of those guys, if I had problems with something, I would go to him. If I had problems at home, I would go to him to lead me in the right direction. That’s the type of guy he was.

“He wanted better, it didn’t matter who it was.”

Cox is one of four left in Philly from Ryans’ time, along with defensive end Brandon Graham and offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce.

“You talk about just an impeccable leader,” Kelce said of Ryans, who started in coach Andy Reid’s final season and was deemed “Mufasa” by Chip Kelly. “Very smart, cerebral player. He was definitely a favorite during the Chip Kelly era in the locker room, by coaches and players. Everybody loved DeMeco. It’s of no surprise that he caught on to have success in anything, but certainly not surprising he’s having the type of success he is as a defensive coordinator.”

Graham said Ryans had a knack for knowing what play was coming next from the opposing offense and was able to communicate that to his teammates. He said he can see that same ability when watching the 49ers’ defense, which always seems to be a step ahead of the opposition thanks to Ryans’ acumen and film study.

“That’s how I’ve always been,” Ryans said. “I’ve kind of studied the game. I’ve always tried to pick up on offensive tendencies and for me, it’s always about helping the guys around me. I felt like always, if I can help the guys next to me just play a little quicker or know their assignment, then if they’re at their best and I’m playing at my best, then collectively, we can go and win games, so that’s what that was always about.”