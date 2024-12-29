How to make — and keep — a New Year’s resolution

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

For people across the world, the new year provides a fresh slate and an opportunity to make resolutions for what they want to accomplish in the next trip around the sun.

On Saturday, visitors and vendors at Philadelphia City Hall’s holiday market cited quitting drinking, going to church more, saving money and growing their business as among their resolutions for 2025.

“I’m gonna give more back, but take more for me time-wise,” Jenn Harris, of Montgomery County, told WHYY News. “I will either volunteer or donate more, and then I will take the small moments and actually enjoy them, instead of kind of letting them slide by.”

New Year’s resolutions aren’t anything new. If you’re vowing to run a marathon, learn how to knit or eat healthier in 2025, you’re joining the ranks of medieval knights who renewed their chivalry vows each year. The practice of setting goals at the new year dates as far back as the Ancient Babylonians, who made resolutions for their start of the calendar (which was in March) some 4,000 years ago.

According to a January 2024 report from the Pew Research Center, 30% of American adults made at least one New Year’s resolution for 2024. Half of that group made more than one goal for the year ahead. Young adults ages 18-29 were the most likely to make New Year’s resolutions, according to the findings.

For those who made resolutions, the report found that health was the top topic, with 79% of those surveyed making resolutions related to health, exercise and/or diet. Other leading areas of interest were money and finances, personal relationships, hobbies or personal interests, and work or career.

Katy Milkman, a professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business and author of “How to Change,” told WHYY News that there’s nothing “magic” about New Year’s, but the date does include a couple of factors that could help make your resolution a reality.

To begin with, Milkman said, setting a goal is an important first step that can lead to behavioral change.

“We have lots of research showing that when we set goals, it improves the likelihood that we will up our achievement,” she said. “So goal setting is a very effective way of boosting performance.”

According to Milkman, Jan. 1 isn’t necessarily a better time to set a goal than any other date in the calendar, but it does give us an advantage because we view New Year’s as a fresh start.

“Anytime we’re starting something new, we have a sense that it is a good time to set goals and start fresh,” she said.

Those new beginnings could also be the start of an academic semester, a birthday or even a job promotion.

“We don’t think about time continuously,” Milkman said. “We think about our lives like we’re characters in a book and there are these chapter breaks in our lives.”

That “chapter break” gives us an opportunity to look back, reassess and move toward new goals with “extra optimism,” according to Milkman.

“That psychological distancing, the fact that we think about time with these discontinuities, instead of thinking of it as a linear experience, gives us the added motivation to set goals,” she said.