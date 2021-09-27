New machines, new times to vote. Major changes for New Jersey voters this November

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

With just five weeks until New Jersey’s general election, county officials who have had to adapt to a host of changes since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic are preparing for yet another new balloting method: early voting.

Next month, the state will open its first true statewide early voting period, with voters able to cast ballots in person on machines. Six months ago, Gov. Phil Murphy enacted a law mandating this system, which requires between three and 10 polling locations open daily in each county, depending on its population. Those polling stations must be up and running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31.

This will give voters another alternative to going to the polls on Election Day. New Jerseyans already have grown increasingly more comfortable with voting by mail; almost three in 10 voters in the June primary used a mail-in ballot. Most mail-in ballots for this year’s election have gone out to voters who automatically get a ballot each year or those who have requested one.

The governor’s race tops the ticket this year, with Murphy, a first-term Democrat, facing Republican Jack Ciattarelli, a former Assemblyman, and three independents. All 120 seats in the Legislature are also up for grabs, as are county and local seats. Voters are also being asked to decide statewide ballot questions related to sports betting and the use of raffle proceeds.

Information about all the state races is available on NJ Spotlight News’ elections page.

Making voting more convenient

Supporters say early voting will make it easier for more people to participate in democracy. Some people can’t get away from work on a given Tuesday but also don’t trust dropping a ballot in the mail or a ballot box. Opening the polls for nine days, including on weekends, will make voting more convenient.

“We are hoping that goes well and everything will run as smoothly as possible during early voting and Election Day,” said Henal Patel of the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, one of the groups that advocated for early voting. “We will be keeping an eye on things.”

While new to New Jersey, early voting happens in 24 other states. Still, it’s unexplored territory here, given lawmakers decided to mandate early polls open throughout the state from the start, rather than piloting an early voting system in a few counties.