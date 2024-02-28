The types of voting machines used in Pennsylvania

Following the 2016 presidential election, Green Party candidate Jill Stein sued Pennsylvania over its voting systems, claiming they were susceptible to hacking.

A 2018 settlement in that case forced all counties to purchase new machines that produce a “voter-verifiable paper ballot” that could be audited. Previously, some counties had used machines with touch screens that produce no paper ballot, devices known as direct recording equipment.

“This is the most important security feature that voting systems can have, is that there is a paper record of every single vote cast,” said Derek Tisler, an attorney with the Brennan Center for Justice’s Democracy Program who recently co-authored a report on how to secure the 2024 election.

“Having that paper means you don’t need to trust [technology] to get it right,” he said. “You can use voting machines to count the ballots and then check a sample of those paper ballots to make sure everything was working as it should.”

In Pennsylvania, counties make most election decisions. This includes what machines to purchase.

Verified Voting, a nonpartisan elections technology organization, tracks machines used nationwide. According to its database, 70% of Pennsylvania counties primarily have voters mark a paper ballot by hand, then they feed the ballots to a tabulator that scans, tallies, and stores the votes. The ballots are retained in a ballot box in case of audit or recount.

The other 30% use “ballot marking devices.” Those machines have voters make selections on a screen, then the device prints out a ballot with those selections. Many counties also offer this type of machine for voters with disabilities.

Pennsylvania uses voting machines from five companies: Clear Ballot, Dominion, ES&S, Hart InterCivic, and Unisyn. More than half of counties use ES&S machines.

The most popular system is the ES&S DS200, a tabulator that scans hand-marked paper ballots, according to Verified Voting.

Despite the security and redundancies in place, minor malfunctions with Pennsylvania’s voting equipment or administration happen. These often garner outsized scrutiny due to the state’s importance in national elections.

Philadelphia experienced touch-screen issues, paper jams, and panels being opened inadvertently — exposing electronic controls — in 2019, the first year the city used ExpressVote XL machines, a Reuters investigation found. That same year, in Northampton County — which uses the same machines — voters experienced touch screens responding erratically and ballot printouts that were hard to read.

Northampton County had issues again in November 2023 when voting machines made ballots appear as though votes in two judicial retention races had been improperly recorded. ES&S and the county blamed a data entry error.

People who question election integrity quickly jumped on the problem to mock the idea that elections are secure.

“One of the lessons I felt that came out of Northampton County last year was just how critical it is for the county and those involved to understand what is happening before they start disseminating information,” said Jeff Greenburg, a senior advisor on election administration for the good-government group Committee of Seventy. He previously ran elections in Mercer County.

Northampton County officials had said early in the day that votes appeared to come out flipped by the equipment, a loaded phrase that suggested the vote recorded was the opposite of what the voter intended.

In actuality, votes were being recorded properly, but the machine mislabeled the ballot printout and made it appear as if a voter’s selections had gotten mixed up.

Reactionaries quickly took to social media and ran with the narrative.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt, the state’s top election official, has repeatedly warned that “bad actors” will use incidents like these to undermine faith in elections.

Moving forward, the public will have a more complete picture of the machine problems counties experience and how often they occur.

Under a settlement reached in a case that resulted from the 2019 issues with the ExpressVote XL, counties now track and report malfunctions to the Pennsylvania Department of State. The agency then publishes the reports on its website within 105 days of the election.