During the 2022 midterms, more than one million voters dropped their ballots in the mail, well in time for them to be counted by Election Day. Several thousand of them were rejected without notice, due to what critics have called a minor “paperwork error.”

Pennsylvania voting law requires residents who vote-by-mail to hand write the date they filled out and dropped their ballot in the mailbox on the outside of the envelope. The issue has become a federal case with Republicans and voter advocates asking the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals to decide whether Pennsylvania voters must write accurate mailing dates for their ballots to be accepted- even when the ballot arrives by deadline.

The case — Pennsylvania State Conference of NAACP Branches v. Northampton County Board of Elections — may have ramifications for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, as Democrats in Pennsylvania historically vote by mail by far wider margins than Republicans. For example, in 2022, Sen. John Fetterman received over 726,000 more mailed votes than his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.