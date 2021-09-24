New Jersey weighs expanding flood buyback program after Ida

Liz Sawyer called Manville, New Jersey, home for more than two decades when Ida became the latest storm to send floodwaters crashing into her house. For her and her family it will — she hopes — be the last time.

“Let us get out of here,” Sawyer said during an interview this month, on the day President Joe Biden visited the storm-struck town. “This is our third flood. I have had enough. I’m done. I want to get out of here.”

Not even a month after Ida’s torrential leftovers dumped nearly a foot of rain in a few hours in places, turning roads into waterways and leaving 30 people dead in the state, New Jersey’s top environmental regulator said this week the state’s floodplain property buyback program “definitely needs expansion” as part of the state’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Sawyer, a school bus driver, could be a beneficiary if New Jersey officials move ahead with the expansion of the program, known as Blue Acres. But the program isn’t a slam dunk for residents, who have to file applications and weigh whether a buyout makes financial sense for them.