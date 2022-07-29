N.J. Speaker calls for hearings over ‘exorbitant’ concert ticket prices

After reports that some concert tickets in New Jersey recently sold for thousands of dollars, a top state lawmaker said he plans to take action to hold online ticket vendors accountable.

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (D-Middlesex) announced he will call for hearings over the issue after NJ.com reported that some tickets for an upcoming Bruce Springsteen show sold for more than $4,000 last week.

“I’ve heard and understand that the exorbitant ticket prices in connection with initially Bruce Springsteen, but it’s certainly throughout other events as well,” Coughlin said. “I’ve heard from any number of constituents and others about [it] constantly being too expensive, and the fees being too high.”