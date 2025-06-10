New Jersey primary election 2025: What voters can expect

What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for New Jersey’s 2025 primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m.

Six Democratic candidates — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Congressional Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill, NJEA president Sean Spiller and former State Senate President Steve Sweeney — are seeking their party’s nomination for governor.

On the Republican side, five gubernatorial candidates are running, including contractor Justin Barbera, State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac and conservative radio host Bill Spadea.

In Camden, Mayor Vic Carstarphen is running for a second term against challenger Theo Spencer. Voters will also weigh in on Camden City Council candidates.