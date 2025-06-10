New Jersey primary election 2025: What voters can expect
Six Democratic and five Republican candidates are vying for their party’s gubernatorial nomination.
Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for New Jersey’s 2025 primary election. Polls open at 6 a.m.
Six Democratic candidates — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Congressional Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill, NJEA president Sean Spiller and former State Senate President Steve Sweeney — are seeking their party’s nomination for governor.
On the Republican side, five gubernatorial candidates are running, including contractor Justin Barbera, State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac and conservative radio host Bill Spadea.
In Camden, Mayor Vic Carstarphen is running for a second term against challenger Theo Spencer. Voters will also weigh in on Camden City Council candidates.
Primary voters will also select candidates for the General Assembly and some local races.
New Jersey has a closed primary system, meaning only Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the general election. Registered independent voters may declare for either party on primary Election Day to be able to cast a ballot, then switch back to being listed as an Independent.
Have questions about the Garden State’s primary? Check out WHYY News’ New Jersey voter guide for everything from voter logistics to who’s on the ballot.
Polls will close at 8 p.m. Track New Jersey’s 2025 primary election results as they come in.
