New Jersey preparing for COVID booster shots ahead of federal authorization

New Jersey officials are moving ahead with making sure they can meet “anticipated demand” for COVID vaccine booster shots.

Advisory committees for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are expected to meet in the coming days to decide who would be eligible. The Biden Administration has set a goal to start administering the shots on Sept. 20.

But the federal agencies said it’s too soon to make a call on boosters for everyone. They recommended starting with older adults.

According to data from the U.S. and Israel, immunity generally begins to decline after six to eight months, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House medical advisor.