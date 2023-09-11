This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Property owners of about 13,000 commercial buildings across New Jersey must keep track of and report to regulators energy and water usage starting on October 1.

For the first time under state law, any building that spans at least 25,000 square feet — which includes shopping malls, office complexes, apartments, hospitals, and even manufacturers — must share data with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

The goal of the New Jersey Clean Energy Act, signed into law in 2018, is to first measure and then focus on incentives for energy and water conservation efforts, according to the state utility board.

Right now, there are no penalties for noncompliance nor are there plans to punish the largest energy consumers, said Stacy Ho Richardson, deputy director of the division of clean energy at the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.

Instead, regulators are hoping that building owners will take advantage of incentive programs through state and federal agencies or even utility companies and reap the reward of saving money by reducing electricity use.

“We want to make it as easy as possible to report so the building owners can get the benefits of benchmarking,” Ho Richardson said.

In 2012, the city of Philadelphia enacted a similar law for buildings at least 50,000 square feet which applied to roughly 1,700 buildings at the time.

Philadelphia property owners who participated in the program reduced building energy use by 5% on average between 2013 and 2018, city data shows.

In Center City, Two Liberty Place, a skyscraper built in 1990, reduced its electricity usage by 50% between 2013 and 2021, according to the most recent data available.

The sprawling 1.2 million square foot building with commercial office space, retail, and condos replaced its 25-year-old heating and cooling system as part of its energy conservation upgrades.

Philadelphia targeted large buildings because of its goal to become carbon neutral by 2050 and 70% of the city’s emissions comes from buildings. It was not immediately clear how much that number has changed since the program began.

“We are never going to be able to reach our climate targets if we do not manage better how our buildings use energy,” said Nidhi Krishen, deputy director of climate solutions office of sustainability in Philadelphia.

For older buildings that means retrofitting properties and closing any gaps around the outside perimeter of the structure making it “as tight as possible” to reduce airflow and ensuring there is sufficient insulation in the walls and ceilings, Krishen said.