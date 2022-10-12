The New Jersey Senate has advanced a proposal that some college students said would help tackle food insecurity on campuses across the state.

State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would eliminate a work requirement for low-income students seeking SNAP benefits, also known as “food stamps.”

Currently, most students seeking SNAP benefits are obligated to participate in a work-study program or work off-campus at least 20 hours per week.

Under the legislation, introduced by Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-Morris), the state would eliminate the 20-hour work requirement for college students who receive an award from the New Jersey Educational Opportunity Fund.

Some students, like Stockton University senior, Sillon Williams, said it would be a game-changer.

“Sometimes, me and my friends. We have $50 to bring us to the end of the week. And we have to study and attend classes. So we might not be able to work 20 hours,” Williams said. “School should be the number one focus.”

Williams, a political science student who originally hails from Millburn, works part-time at Dunkin Donuts earning minimum wage. She said food insecurity on campus is widespread.

“My school has a food pantry that is always stocked. And people are always going in and out. So based on that alone, I would say students do need SNAP, even if they don’t know about applying,” Williams said.