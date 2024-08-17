What should New Jerseyans know about bird flu?

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

The New Jersey Departments of Agriculture, Health and Environmental Protection launched an Avian Influenza website earlier this month that displays up-to-date information on prevention and response to the H5N1 virus.

“As we prepare for the fall migration of wildlife from north to south, we wanted to have a landing page for people to find relevant information related to how it’s moving through the area,” said Ed Wengryn, Secretary of the New Jersey Department of Agriculture.

There has not been a single case detected in New Jersey.

What is Avian Influenza or H5N1 virus?

Bird flu began to spread in North America three years ago. Wild birds worldwide are carriers of the virus. The virus created havoc among domesticated poultry and dairy cows in some states. Dairy workers have also been infected.

The Center for Disease Control says the current risk to humans is low, but it is monitoring for exposure among people. Here is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s resource for Bird Flu Current Situation.

Symptoms in birds and dairy animals

Officials say bird flu infects the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts of birds and is often fatal to avian populations. The virus can also infect dairy cows. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, cows infected with the virus may experience a sudden decrease in appetite and their milk production levels will drop, sometimes dramatically. They may also have respiratory issues and clear nasal discharge.