New climate law has a hidden benefit for coal miners: Permanent funding for black lung

Glagola says black lung clinics around the country have been lobbying for a permanent fix for the program for at least five years, and said its final passage was a relief. The excise of $1.10 per ton of coal brought in around $450 million in 2019 for the fund.

“It is a huge impact,” Glagola said. “It’s a very real thing for people whether they can buy food or pay for their inhalers.”

Phil Smith, chief of staff for the United Mine Workers of America, said the medical benefits include helping with things that aren’t covered by Medicare and other forms of insurance. The benefits are around $700 to $1200 a month for a miner with black lung, depending on how many dependents they have.

Smith said the benefits are necessary because the disease prevents people with it from being able to earn a living.

“Black lung is a progressive disease that slowly but surely chokes off parts of your lungs so that you can no longer breathe air into them and get the oxygen out of the air that you need to survive,” Smith said. “Anything that can help provide a sense of ease and make your life a little bit easier that’s not covered by medical benefits – this is what these benefits take care of.”

About 17,000 miners and dependents around the country receive these benefits, according to the Government Accountability Office. Another 7,000 or so receive benefits from their former employers.

As coal wanes, less money for black lung benefits

Even with a permanent extension of the tax, black lung benefits could face a long-term funding problem, Glagola said. The Black Lung Disability Trust Fund is already about $5 billion in debt. As more coal mines close, they will be paying less money into the fund.