New Castle County agrees to reassess property values to settle education equity lawsuit

New Castle County has agreed to reassess property values for taxation purposes, settling part of a lawsuit seeking to revamp the state’s school funding system and give students who are low-income, have disabilities, and are non-English speaking the chance for a better education.

The state’s northernmost county, home to nearly 6 in 10 Delaware residents, says it will conduct the reassessment for the first time in nearly four decades for the property tax bills levied in fiscal 2024. The county is currently in fiscal 2021, which ends June 30.

In a reassessment, some property owners will pay more and others less than they are currently paying. The bulk of Delaware school funding comes from property tax revenues.

Advocates for reassessment have long argued that residents of wealthier communities have not paid their fair share because their property values have gone up at a far higher rate than those in poorer neighborhoods. The last time New Castle County did a reassessment was in 1983.