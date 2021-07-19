Need a Lyft? Shared rides return to Philly on ride-hailing platform

Shared rides with Lyft are back in Philadelphia.

The ride-hailing company halted the popular, money-saving option due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now that many people are vaccinated against the virus and safety restrictions have largely loosened, riders can once again catch a ride with a stranger in Philadelphia.

“As the country reopens, we want our most affordable ride option to be available to our riders,” said Lyft president and co-founder John Zimmer.