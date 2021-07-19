Need a Lyft? Shared rides return to Philly on ride-hailing platform
Shared rides with Lyft are back in Philadelphia.
The ride-hailing company halted the popular, money-saving option due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now that many people are vaccinated against the virus and safety restrictions have largely loosened, riders can once again catch a ride with a stranger in Philadelphia.
“As the country reopens, we want our most affordable ride option to be available to our riders,” said Lyft president and co-founder John Zimmer.
Those new updates include “no surprise pickups, knowing your full route before you get in, and a new option to book ahead.”
However, as the nation is still in the grips of the pandemic, new rules have been put in place.
- All riders and drivers are required to wear masks.
- Each shared ride will be capped to two separate riders. Shared rides for two people are not available at this time.
- The front and middle seats must remain empty.
- Eating and drinking are prohibited during the ride.
- Riders and drivers can cancel the ride without penalty if anyone in the car fails to follow the rules.
Uber launched a version of UberPool in Australia back in March, but officials from the ride-hailing competitor said they will not re-launch its share option in Philadelphia at this time.
“We’ll explore re-launching Pool when the time is right and will follow the guidelines of health experts,” Uber officials said.
