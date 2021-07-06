Philly e-scooter startup Verve S is getting into the bike business

The Philly startup that tried to bring e-scooters to its hometown is rolling into the bikeshare business.

Started by two Philadelphia natives, Verve S recently launched its first bikeshare program in Mercer County, New Jersey.

The program features 10 bikes in three locations: Mercer County Park, Rosedale Park, and the Red Barn at Mercer Meadows. The launch comes two years after the company’s failed attempt to launch a dockless electric scooter share program in Philadelphia.

Verve S co-founder Kevin Thompson said the New Jersey bikeshare is a milestone.