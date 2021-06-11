How a Philly bike dude built British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new ride

Bilenky, who has been making bikes for close to 40 years, rushed the bike out in time to meet the White House’s deadline. The finished product is painted blue with details of the UK’s Union Jack flag, signatures of Biden and Johnson on the cross bar, and the U.S. and British flag on the head tube.

The bike also came with a matching helmet. Under direction of the State Department, the Philly shop used as many U.S. made parts as possible, getting components from Michigan, California, and Chicago, among other places.

“It was a crazy 10 days,” Bilenky told the Inquirer.