CSX has put in place a temporary solution that was the first step in the plan announced in 2015: safety netting beneath the viaduct to keep chunks of concrete from hitting cars and pedestrians. CSX emphasizes the safety of the bridge, and a spokesperson at the Federal Railroad Administration confirms the company’s inspections of the structure are current and in compliance with federal regulations.

But the netting has caused its own problems, said Darin Gatti, then-chief engineer with the city’s Streets Department, in an interview earlier this month (Gatti has since retired). The netting forced the city to remove traffic lights, which Gatti said were the only way four lanes of cars could safely navigate intersections under the viaduct, given the limited sight lines caused by its thick pillars. So the city had to close the two outer lanes, reducing 25th street to one lane in each direction. Stop signs halt traffic at every block.

“The traffic signals are disconnected, with stop signs that could confuse somebody very easily,” said Salvatore Della Pia, who has lived near the viaduct for decades and drives under it to get to other parts of the city. “At some intersections, they have multiple stop signs that you can easily drive through and cause an accident.”

Cars now park in the outer lanes. Gatti said the unused space has attracted illegal dumping.

“These contractors, they’re illegally dumping their building materials. People throwing their garbage down there,” Della Pia agreed. “It’s not only an eyesore, it’s a health risk to people that live in the area.”

Besides repairing the viaduct so that the netting can be removed, the city wants CSX to get rid of the viaduct’s side “spurs” that extend over parts of the sidewalk. These once let train cars detach and make deliveries directly to businesses, but currently serve no purpose, Gatti said.

“It would be ideal if we could get those removed because that would get rid of a couple of columns — open up the space a little bit more,” he said. “It would be better for the neighborhood.”

It’s unclear what action, if any, the city will take to expedite the repairs. Nearly a year ago, the South Philly Review reported the project was stalled over a disagreement about which party —- the city or CSX — is responsible for the repair of underground sewer traps. At that point, Councilmember Johnson, whose district includes the viaduct, was already urging the city to explore all options for legal action.

“It is outrageous for CSX to renege on its public promise to the City of Philadelphia and its people,” Johnson wrote in a March 2021 letter to CSX’s CEO, provided by Johnson’s office to PlanPhilly.