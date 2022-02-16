It took Lahla Amar days to stop shaking and get her “nerves together” after being rescued from her home in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood last week, as water gushed in from a city-owned water main beneath her street. She woke up Wednesday while it was still dark outside to pray, and saw a light shining in her window. It was the Fire Department, coming to get her out.

“It was ice cold and it was raging,” Amar said, remembering walking through freezing cold, knee-deep water to shelter in a SEPTA bus. “It was coming like a river down here.”

Amar has been living with her daughter since the flood, because her home no longer has heat or running water. Her basement flooded up to the ceiling, she said, ruining her hot water heater and oil heating unit — which she estimates will cost thousands of dollars to replace. She also lost clothes, items belonging to her adult children, and an antique refrigerator. She came back Monday with her son-in-law to gather clothing and other essentials in grocery bags.

“We’re just trying to make it, trying to live from day to day with the assistance of family,” she said. “I don’t know of any programs that will give us money to buy food or shelter or anything.”

Amar is among the residents still struggling to recover after their homes were flooded last week when one of the city’s largest and oldest water mains broke, sending roughly eight million gallons of water rushing onto residential streets. Several people were rescued, and about a dozen households reported water in their basements, with officials still canvassing for properties that may have been missed.

It’s unclear how many people are still displaced, as only one person has reached out to the city requesting housing assistance, according to Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson with the Water Department. The department expects to finish replacing the house and water heaters in the nine homes that lost them early this week. For damage to cars or personal property not covered by insurance, residents can file a claim against the city.