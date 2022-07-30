AP source: NBA investigating 76ers for possible tampering

ESPN reported Friday there are questions involving Harden and the Sixers having “a handshake agreement in place on a future contract.”

“Taking less money this year to sign as many players as we needed to help us contend and be the last team standing was very, very important to me,” Harden said in an interview this month with The Associated Press. “I wanted to show the organization, the Sixers fans and everybody else who supports what we’re trying to accomplish, what I’m trying to accomplish individually, that this is what I’m about.”

Tucker signed a $30 million, three-year contract and House signed for $8.4 million over two years. The Sixers were able to sign Tucker to the full mid-level exception and sign House to the bi-annual exception because Harden declined his option.

If Harden had opted in before his June 30 deadline, Philadelphia would have had a much more difficult time in finding financial pathways toward luring free agents.

The NBA approved stiffer penalties for tampering in 2019 and stripped a draft pick from both the Chicago Bulls for early contact with Lonzo Ball and the Miami Heat for doing the same with Kyle Lowry in the summer 2021.