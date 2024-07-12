From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Philadelphia native and IBF World Welterweight Champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis looks to put on a “beautiful show” as he defends his belt Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Born and raised in Germantown, Ennis has been training in the sport ever since he was a kid. His father, Bozy, was also a professional boxer and helped usher his son’s talent to become a world champion.
“My pop instilled in me that hard work and dedication from a baby, since I was maybe like two or three,” Ennis said. “It was like bound for me to be a professional boxer and understand what things are going on and things like that.”
Philadelphia has hosted many legendary fights over the years, including the Jack Dempsey-Gene Tunney contest where reportedly 136,000 people packed the Sesquicentennial Stadium (later known as John F. Kennedy Stadium) in 1926.
Ennis is headlining the first-ever boxing event at the Wells Fargo Center, which Matchroom Sport chairman and promoter Eddie Hearn said will feature the “biggest fight in Philadelphia for over 45 years.”
“We know the history of boxing in Philadelphia, but you’ve also got a fighter in Jaron Ennis, he’s an outstanding fighter, maybe the best in the sport,” Hearn said. “It’s great to support a local fighter that may be the best in the world, and that’s Jaron Ennis.”
Ennis is currently undefeated with 31 wins, 28 of which came by knockout. Despite his flawless record, Ennis won’t overlook his opponent, one-time title challenger David Avanesyan, whose record stands at 30 wins, four losses and one draw.
“We’ve got many more belts to collect,” Ennis said. “The job’s not done.”
Despite being a world champion, Ennis said his greatest achievement is headlining this fight in the biggest arena in his hometown.
“It’s a blessing,” Ennis said. “I’m glad to be able to put on this show and fight in front of my friends and family and have this first fight at the Wells Fargo Center … Don’t miss this beautiful performance, beautiful show, and this beautiful knockout.”
Saturday’s card features multiple title fights apart from the main event. Jalil Hackett (8-0 7 KOs) will face Peter Dobson for the WBA Continental North America Welterweight title. Skye Nicolson (10-0 1 KO) defends the WBC World Featherweight title against Dyana Vargas (18-1 12 KOs).
Khalil Coe (8-0-1 6 KOs) will fight Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1 17 KOs) for the USWBC Light-Heavyweight belt. The WBA Continental Latin America Super-Featherweight title will also be on the line between Henry Lebron (19-0 10 KOs) and Christopher Diaz (28-4 18 KOs).
Tickets are still available for Saturday’s show, which will be streamed on DAZN. The main event starts at 10:37 p.m.
