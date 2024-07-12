From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia native and IBF World Welterweight Champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis looks to put on a “beautiful show” as he defends his belt Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Born and raised in Germantown, Ennis has been training in the sport ever since he was a kid. His father, Bozy, was also a professional boxer and helped usher his son’s talent to become a world champion.

“My pop instilled in me that hard work and dedication from a baby, since I was maybe like two or three,” Ennis said. “It was like bound for me to be a professional boxer and understand what things are going on and things like that.”