No more falling back an hour in the autumn, if New Jersey State Sen. Shirley Turner (D-15) has her way.

The veteran Mercer County lawmaker has introduced a bill that would make daylight saving time last year-round, requiring New Jersey to stay on Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) permanently.

She called the early November practice of setting clocks back an hour “archaic,” and claimed that it negatively impacts the local economy and people’s mental health. Moreover, “springing forward” in March causes people to lose sleep, which is linked to other health issues, she said.

“It’s just common sense,” Turner said. “People are more apt to be out in grocery stores, in retail stores and restaurants, and participating in a number of economic activities if they had an hour or more of daylight.

“And this is particularly true of people who commute back and forth to work, or back and forth to school, or senior citizens — and primarily senior citizens, who usually have more discretionary income. They do not want to be out when the street lights come on,” she added.