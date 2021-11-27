N.J. bill would create a new heritage trail celebrating Black history

A trail celebrating Black history and culture could be coming to New Jersey soon.

In June, the state General Assembly unanimously passed a bill that would establish the Black Heritage Trail and Commission.

The commission would be tasked with designating historical markers throughout the Garden State that commemorate African American contributions to the arts, education, science, journalism, and more.

Representing the 1st Legislative District, Assemblyman Antwan McClellan is the only African American Republican in the Legislature. He introduced the bill back in September 2020.

“Black history is normally celebrated either in January, during Martin Luther King Day, or in February for 28 days, during Black History Month,” McClellan said. “And I think there needs to be more of a celebration, more of an awareness of Black history.”

McClellan said lawmakers are already considering locations to include on the trail: the Harriet Tubman Museum in Cape May County; Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson (which played host to Negro League baseball games in the early 1900s); and the Underground Railroad Museum in Burlington County.

“We are a tourism state. And I think this is the best opportunity for people to go and visit these places and learn more about African American history in the state of New Jersey,” he said.