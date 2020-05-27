N.J. judge, whose advice was ‘close your legs’ to prevent sexual assault, removed from bench

A New Jersey judge who suggested that a woman seeking a restraining order could “close your legs” to prevent a sexual assault was removed from the bench Tuesday by the New Jersey Supreme Court and permanently barred from presiding over a courtroom.

The unanimous decision cited “repeated and serious acts of misconduct” by state Superior Court Judge John Russo Jr.

Chief Justice Stuart Rabner wrote that it would be “inconceivable” for Russo to preside over domestic violence or sexual assault matters after those comments.

The justices had recommended last summer that Russo be removed from the bench, and a three-judge advisory panel agreed in January.

Russo, who had worked in Ocean and Burlington counties since his 2015 appointment, had been on unpaid suspension while appealing those decisions. His attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

In court filings and at a hearing in December, Russo expressed remorse for his comments to the woman and for joking about the exchange with court personnel afterward.

He also has argued that the Supreme Court’s penalty is excessive because an advisory panel on judicial conduct had last year recommended a three-month unpaid suspension.

The woman appeared before Russo in 2016 seeking a restraining order against a man she said threatened her life and forced her to have sex against her will. According to a transcript of the exchange, when the woman described her encounter with the man, Russo asked her, “Do you know how to stop somebody from having intercourse with you?”