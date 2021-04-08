Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Thursday allocating $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief to arts and culture venues throughout the state.

The bill is part of a $100 million relief effort that aims to help small businesses recover from the pandemic.

Murphy, who signed the bill at the West End Arts Center in Long Branch, Monmouth County, said the aid will help secure the state’s post-pandemic future.

“Perhaps at no other time in our recent history have we needed the arts more than we do now,” he said. “Although they are a few hours of much-needed escape, the arts have always been where we’ve turned to help us put the challenges of the world into a greater context.”

The money will be distributed as grants. Half of the $15 million will be available through the state Economic Development Authority for for-profit organizations. The other half will be available for nonprofit groups through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The application process is still being developed.