N.J. coronavirus update: Outdoor gathering limit increased

Outdoor gathering limit increased, as weather warms up

The limit on outdoor gatherings in New Jersey will increase to 200 people starting Friday, but the state’s cap on indoor events will remain at 25.

Gov. Phil Murphy said he hoped the change will push more people to hold social gatherings outside, where COVID-19 spreads less rapidly, especially as the weather gets warmer.

“We know this virus is many times more transmissible indoors — and you’ve heard that from us I think hundreds of times — than it is outdoors, so any type of larger gathering is safer for everyone if it can be held outside,” he said Monday.

Certain outdoor events remain uncapped, such as wedding ceremonies, funerals, and religious and political activities.

New Jersey also increased both the indoor and outdoor capacity limits for large venues that can accommodate more than 2,500 people — 20% for indoor events and 30% outside.

Childhood lead exposure jumped nearly 30% in 2020

The number of children in New Jersey who had elevated blood lead levels last year increased by 29% over 2019.

According to preliminary data, 3,348 of the roughly 144,000 children tested for lead in 2020 had elevated levels of the heavy metal in their blood, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday.

Countless children in virtual school spent more time at home last year, and officials said fewer of them got tested for lead because many medical offices and daycare centers were closed.

“This is worrisome, because we know that even low levels of lead in blood can affect a child’s health, their behaviors, their ability to pay attention, and their ability to achieve milestones at school,” Persichilli said.

In New Jersey, the number of children tested for lead exposure last year declined 20%.

Persichilli said it was critical for parents and guardians to reschedule any canceled pediatric visits to ensure children were being tested for elevated lead levels.