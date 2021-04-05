Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey added Monday additional 5,455 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases to 930,026. An additional 15 deaths were added to the number of lives lost to the virus, which now stands at 22,081.

The positivity rate of tests through Thursday was 9.14% and the rate of transmission is at 1.07.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there were 2,292 hospitalizations with 454 patients in intensive care and 233 on ventilators.