N.J. coronavirus update: Pandemic pushes unemployment numbers to historic high
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?
More than two million New Jersey residents have applied for jobless benefits in the last 11 months of the coronavirus pandemic.
It was the highest number of initial applications during any period in the state’s history and a “sobering reminder of the continuing impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey workers,” according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits came as scores of residents lost their jobs or had their hours reduced amid the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.
Although the state has struggled to accommodate the high number of applicants, it has handed out $22.4 billion in state and federal benefits to workers since mid-March.
Immigrant advocates push for COVID-19 benefits
Make the Road New Jersey, a group that advocates justice for immigrants and workers,
is again pushing for COVID-19 aid for immigrant families. They are set to deliver “broken heart valentines” to Gov. Phil Murphy Friday, ahead of Valentine’s Day, to highlight the need for financial assistance.
Although there is help available for immigrants — among the groups hit hardest by the pandemic — advocates say not enough of the stimulus funding goes to the roughly 500,000 undocumented people in New Jersey.
The group also said it will deliver petitions to Gov. Murphy and members of the legislature.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!