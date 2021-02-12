N.J. coronavirus update: Pandemic pushes unemployment numbers to historic high

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

More than two million New Jersey residents have applied for jobless benefits in the last 11 months of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the highest number of initial applications during any period in the state’s history and a “sobering reminder of the continuing impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey workers,” according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

The unprecedented demand for unemployment benefits came as scores of residents lost their jobs or had their hours reduced amid the economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

Although the state has struggled to accommodate the high number of applicants, it has handed out $22.4 billion in state and federal benefits to workers since mid-March.