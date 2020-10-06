N.J. coronavirus recovery: State probes Trump fundraiser for COVID-19 violations

Mixed success tracking Bedminster country club cases

New Jersey health officials still have not contacted all attendees of a Trump campaign fundraiser at the president’s golf course in Bedminster, which was held hours before President Trump shared publicly that he had contracted COVID-19, said Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday.

Health officials have reached 184 people of the 206 attendees by email. Their names were provided by the Republican National Committee. About half are New Jersey residents, while other attendees came from as far away as Texas, Indiana, New York and Connecticut. There are also 19 staff who need to quarantine.

Cooperation with contact tracing has been a “mixed bag,” said Murphy, with some saying they would comply with the request to quarantine and others asking: “‘How did you get my name?’,” according to the governor.

The CDC recommends people exposed to someone who has the coronavirus quarantine for two weeks, even if they initially test negative. The median amount of time it takes for the virus to incubate is 5-7 days, said State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan.

In addition to investigating the virus, state officials are also looking into whether the event itself violated Gov. Murphy’s pandemic safety restrictions. Potential guidelines violated were capacity limits indoors and “buffet-like food set ups.” The state is following up on those reports and will make any necessary referrals to the Attorney General’s office, said Murphy.