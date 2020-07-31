Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. coronavirus recovery: Airbnb cracks down on house parties

This March 8, 2014 photo shows strollers on the boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach N.J. walking past a home being offered as a summer rental. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

As of Friday morning, New Jersey was reporting a total of 180,970 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

It also reported 13,934 lab-confirmed deaths and another 1,875 probable fatalities.

Airbnb cracks down on N.J. house parties

Airbnb announced Friday that it had suspended or removed 35 listings across New Jersey as part of a crackdown on house parties during the pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials have noted that positive coronavirus cases are rising among young people, and have cited large in-person gatherings that flout social distancing rules as a likely cause of some infections.

“We stand with Governor Murphy, and we support his call to action to stop parties and promote behavior that respects the public’s health,” Airbnb Senior Vice President Chris Lehane said in a statement. “We ban party houses and will not tolerate irresponsible behavior on our platform.”

At one Airbnb rental in Jackson Township, police said as many as 700 people gathered for a party before authorities broke it up.

New Jersey currently limits indoor gatherings to 100 people or 25% of a room’s capacity, whichever is lower, and all attendees are required to wear face coverings and stay six feet apart.

The list of suspended and removed properties includes towns and cities across the state, from Hoboken and Jersey City up north to Atlantic City and Brigantine down the Shore.

Airbnb is encouraging residents to report any concerns to its Neighborhood Support Hotline.

Part of the series

About Joe Hernandez

Read more

