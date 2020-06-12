It was 2 p.m. on a Wednesday — the 3rd of June to be exact — and I was driving around West Philadelphia with my 8-year-old son, Ibra. He noticed a sign in front of a house, which read: “Black Lives Matter.” I asked him what he thought about that statement, and he said, “It’s true: Black lives matter.”

Like everyone else in the U.S., Ibra can’t escape the news and images surrounding the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered at the hands of a white police officer. The conversations about racism, the anger and frustrations of protesters, the heavy police and military presence on the streets, Ibra sees it all. He also saw George Floyd beg for his life while Derek Chauvin nonchalantly kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, even after the 46-year-old had no pulse.

I asked Ibra, “What is racism?” He replied, “It’s when white people can do whatever they want but Black people don’t.”

On the 1st of June, Ibra and I went grocery shopping at our local Fresh Grocer, where he witnessed broken glasses from looted stores, including a Rite Aid. He watched our neighborhood’s small businesses turn into piles of garbage. He heard the deafening sirens of police cars and ambulances and the noise of helicopters flying over our home.

Ibra knows that racism is wrong and that people across America are angry about it. And at his age, he knows that Black people have been, and continue to be, unjustly treated in America.