Murphy again slams pro-Trump rioters in N.J. State of the State speech

Gov. Phil Murphy used his annual State of the State speech Monday to again slam the rioters who attacked the U.S Capitol last week and blame President Donald Trump — though not by name — for egging them on.

“We were all shocked to witness a mob, incited and supported by politicians at the highest levels of government, shamefully try to invalidate the votes of 158 million Americans through insurrection,” Murphy said.

Although the Democrat collaborated with Trump during the early months of the pandemic, Murphy has vocally criticized him for sowing doubt about the November election results.

Murphy went on to say that the best way to combat attacks on democracy is by strengthening it, and he touted coronavirus-related changes to the state’s election procedures that allowed a record number of residents to cast ballots last year.