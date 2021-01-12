As N.J. ramps up vaccination effort, officials decry lack of federal drug supply

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Although the mood was celebratory as officials spoke outside New Jersey’s second vaccination mega-site Monday, they also hammered the federal government for sending just a fraction of the supply they could use to inoculate Garden State residents.

“We’re ready. You can see that if you go inside,” said Senate President Steve Sweeney in front of the makeshift facility inside Rowan College of South Jersey in Sewell. “The state of New Jersey is ready to inoculate its residents.”

But Sweeney and others bemoaned the fact that New Jersey’s two mega-sites — and another four planned — only had enough vaccine supply to inoculate about 1,000 people per week. The mega-sites have the capacity to vaccinate between 2,000 and 3,000 people per day, officials said.