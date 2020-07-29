Most people are filling out the census, just not those N.J. says most need to be counted

“The areas with response rates higher than the state average have populations that are on average more white, higher-income, more likely to speak English fluently, and more likely to have Internet access,” Chen said. “Areas with lower-than-statewide response rates have higher percentages of Black and Hispanic residents and a substantially higher poverty rate and low-income resident rate with almost 20% of residents lacking internet access.”

Local complete-count committees formed to promote the census and organizations throughout the state spent months devising strategies and plans for engaging residents of areas with low response rates in past surveys, known as hard-to-count areas. The state provided some $5.2 million to community groups and counties for their efforts.

Impact of the pandemic

But no one planned on COVID-19’s devastating impact on New Jersey. The pandemic hit in early March, shortly before residents began receiving letters telling them how to respond to what is a largely online survey for the first time in census history. While the worst of the initial wave in the state ended more than a month ago, New Jersey continues under a state of emergency, with restrictions on gatherings, and hundreds are testing positive for the novel coronavirus every day.

“We always knew we were going to have a hard time with the undocumented, who fear the government and deportation,” said Rosa Lopez Huitzitzilin of the immigrant advocacy group Make the Road New Jersey. “We trained a group of Census ambassadors who could talk about how safe the Census is. We had success with that. We were planning on hosting events where these women would go and talk about the Census. But once COVID got here, it hit the community really hard.”

She noted that many people have been “in survival mode” and focused on the virus for a long time and that made it harder to even try to talk about a population count.

“There was a point where we couldn’t even mention the Census; we didn’t want to be insensitive, with people in the hospital or passing away,” Huitzitzilin continued. “Now it feels a little more OK to be pushing forward.”

There were going to be rallies and small group meetings, pitches at church services and door-to-door canvassing, kiosks and computer tablets where those without internet access could fill out the survey. COVID-19 drove most events online to Facebook, Zoom and other livestreams.

“We’ve been doing a lot of online organizing,” Huitzitzilin said, adding that the group has been using such social media platforms as TikTok and Instagram to try to target younger individuals who often fill out forms for parents with limited English skills.

To find a municipality, zoom in and move the map or click on the magnifying glass to use the search box. Click on a location for details. Source: US Census Bureau.

In many hard-to-count areas, virtual events have not been enough to motivate people to complete the census. On average, in underperforming tracts, barely more than half of households had answered the survey, and the average response rate for those areas was about 8.5 percentage points behind 2010.

“At the end of the day, though, this ‘Get out the Count’ component of Census outreach relies on in-person and on-the-ground neighborhood and community outreach,” Chen said. “Most folks who were easy to reach or persuade to complete the questionnaire have already done so. And with the restrictions of COVID-19, in-person canvassing and events have more obstacles than they would have otherwise. And the kinds of sites where people might have congregated regularly — schools, libraries, churches, pools/playgrounds — are either closed or seeing reduced usage.”